﻿Pasay City General Hospital nears full capacity

Pasay City General Hospital (PCGH) is nearing full-bed capacity due to the continuing spike of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

Dr. Jonvic de Gracia, PCGH officer-in-charge, said the confirmed cases ward is 75 percent full while the Covid-19 transition rooms have 55 percent occupancy. Eleven of 20 transition rooms are in use as of March 15.

Gracia said there are also positive patients at the emergency room waiting for possible admission.

The PCGH, the city’s lone public hospital, is coordinating with the Department of Health’s One Hospital Command Center so that they can transfer patients to government isolation facilities when they can no longer accommodate them.

The city government also requested for additional isolation facilities through the government’s Oplan Kalinga.

As Covid-19 cases surge, the city government intensified its implementation of minimum health standards.

Under Local Ordinance No. 6129, apprehending officers will issue citation tickets to residents who are not wearing masks and face shields in public places.

First offenders will be fined PHP1,000 while second offenders will have to pay PHP2,000 fine. For succeeding offenses, violators face a PHP5,000-fine or one-month imprisonment, or both.

As of March 14, the city logged 93 new cases to hike its active cases tally to 783. There were also 76 new recoveries and 237 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency