﻿Pasay assures unhampered services despite health crisis

The local government of Pasay on Friday assured all programs and services dedicated to the students and senior citizens will remain unhampered despite difficulties posed by the prevailing health crisis.

Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said the city’s benefits for senior citizens and students will continue.

“Sa atin pong mga estudyante ang inyo pong mga allowance ay ginagawan na nang payroll at hinihintay lang po ng DepEd na makumpleto ninyo ang inyong mga modules at ibibigay na po natin ito (For our students here, we are now working on your allowances and are just waiting for the Department of Education to complete the modules and we will give it to you),” Rubiano said in a video message posted on her Facebook account.

Rubiano urged the elders to avail of free medical check-ups and medicines under the “Take Care, I Care” program.

“Sa ating mga senior citizens ay patuloy po ang mga programang inilaan namin upang matiyak na nasa mabuti kayong kalagayan at inaanyayahan po namin kayo na magpa-konsulta sa ating mga doctor gamit ang tinatawag na telemedicine system (To our senior citizens, we are continuing our programs to make sure that you are in good condition. We are inviting you to avail of consultations with our doctors through the telemedicine system),” she said.

Since the onslaught of the pandemic last year, Pasay has been offering telemedicine or virtual medical care where patients can consult with licensed physicians.

Rubiano urged residents anew to be vigilant against the threat of Covid-19 and strictly adhere to minimum health protocols.

On Thursday, Pasay logged 107 new cases to bring the active cases total to 838. There were 143 new recoveries for an 8,662 total, 250 deaths, and 9,750 confirmed cases as of March 18.

Intensified safety measures also resulted in the arrest of 306 violators on March 18 and 19 particularly on social distancing, no masks, no face shields, and curfew.

