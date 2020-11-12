﻿Parts of Luzon remain under signal no. 1 as ‘Ulysses’ weakens

Some areas in Luzon remain under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 1 as Typhoon Ulysses slightly weakened, the weather bureau said Thursday afternoon.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Ulysses” now packs a maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph.

The typhoon was last seen 200 km. west of Iba, Zambales.

TCWS no. 1 is still hoisted over the western portion of Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Malasiqui, Santo Tomas, Santa Barbara, Mapandan, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao, San Carlos City, Basista, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Mangatarem, Aguilar, Binmaley, Lingayen, Bugallon, Labrador, Infanta, Mabini, Dasol, Sual, Alaminos City, Burgos, Agno, Bani, Bolinao, Anda), Tarlac, the western portion of Pampanga (Magalang, Mabalacat, Angeles City, Porac, Floridablanca, Arayat, Mexico, Santa Ana, San Fernando City, Bacolor, Santa Rita, Guagua, Lubao, Sasmuan), Zambales, Bataan, and Lubang Island.

Strong breeze to near gale conditions may prevail in these areas. Strong breeze to gale force winds will also be experienced over northern Luzon due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains will continue over the Cordillera Administrative Region, the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Cavite, the western portion of Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island until Thursday night.

Light to moderate, with at times heavy rains are also forecast over Western Visayas, Samar provinces, Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon.

Rough to very rough seas still prevail over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, northern Luzon, Occidental Mindoro, and the western seaboards of Batangas and Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands.

Sea travel is risky for all types of vessels over these waters.

Moderate to rough seas continue over the eastern seaboards of central and southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, the seaboards of Cuyo Islands, and the western seaboard of Panay Island, PAGASA said.

