﻿Partial restoration of Cebu power expected within a week

Power stakeholders in Cebu assured they will restore power supply within a week in some parts of the province, which is under a state of calamity, following the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

Representatives from the Visayan Electric Co. (VECO), Cebu Electric Cooperative (CEBECO), and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) met with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Saturday afternoon.

VECO president and chief operating officer Raul Lucero said they are “working closely” with the NGCP, which is awaiting supply from Leyte island to initially power up some areas in Cebu through power distributors, such as VECO and CEBECO.

Lucero said VECO, the largest power distributor in Cebu, is clearing and assessing its affected electrical posts.

The NGCP also continues to assess the damage in its transmission towers, among the challenges in restoring power.

Garcia also approved the purchase of 40,000 bags of National Food Authority rice for relief efforts while food packs and water will be among the items for distribution.

Contractors have offered their equipment to expedite clearing while upon Garcia’s request, trucks will help transport relief goods.

POWER MEETING. Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia (left) meets with officials of power companies and telecommunications firms, and contractors on Saturday (Dec. 18, 2021) to discuss post-Typhoon Odette response efforts. Power stakeholders assured to restore at least partial power in some parts of the province within a week. (PNA photo by Carlo Lorenciana)

The Philippine Army and Philippine National Police likewise stepped in to offer manpower and trucks to help distribute assistance.

Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) general manager Julius Neri Jr. announced during the same meeting that terminal operations will resume at 9 a.m. Sunday, December 19, but only for domestic flights.

International flights will resume on Tuesday (December 21).

MCIA is prioritizing flights that are bringing relief goods to Cebu, Neri said.

It will temporarily use Terminal 2 for both domestic and international flights due to the damage sustained by Terminal 1.

Source: Philippines News Agency