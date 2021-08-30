﻿Parents urged to provide safe ‘home learning spaces’

Parents in Antique province have been urged to provide their children with “home learning spaces” so they could have a conducive area to study in the absence of face-to-face classes.

Antique’s Parent-Teachers Association (PTA) Federation president Helen Ybera, in an interview Friday, said with learners staying mostly inside their homes while working on their modules or attending their radio or television-based classes, “it would be good if the children would also have learning spaces with tables and chairs that they could use during their classes.”

This setup will give a semblance of being inside their classrooms, Ybera said.

She said last school year, learners, especially those coming from poor families, did not even have tables and chairs to use.

“There were learners who even would just put their modules on the floor of their houses so they could answer on their modules because they did not have tables to be used for writing,” she said.

Following the start of the Brigada Eskwela on Thursday, Ybera said they are seeking donors of tables and chairs to be used in the safe learning spaces.

Donors could give them to the PTA Federation or directly to the school officer-in-charge, principal, or district supervisors.

About 144,000 learners from Kindergarten to Grade 12 are enrolled in this province for this school year.

The Department of Education earlier announced that the conduct of face-to-face classes, whether partial or full scale, would not be allowed unless permitted by the Office of the President. (PNA)

