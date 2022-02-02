﻿Parents urged to monitor kids outdoors amid easing restrictions

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos on Tuesday urged parents to strictly monitor their children when going outdoors as the National Capital Region (NCR) reverts to Alert Level 2.

Carlos said it is better to keep children at home, especially when there is no important purpose of bringing them outside, in order to avoid being caught up in crowded places.

“We are appealing again to the parents or guardians to take the responsibility of monitoring their minor companion since there isn’t any age restriction for those who wish to go outdoors,” he added.

This, as the government readies for the rollout of pediatric vaccination against the coronavirus for children 5-11 years old on February 4.

From Alert Level 3, NCR’s status is reverted to Alert Level 2, which allows intrazonal and interzonal movement until February 15.

Local government units (LGUs) may impose restrictions subject to the evaluation of their respective regional Inter-Agency Task Forces.

Following the downgrade, Carlos said the police force is set to recalibrate its action plan in the region and seven other areas under Alert Level 2.

“We advise our unit commanders to verify the adjustments in policies that the LGUs may implement in their locality,” he said.

Under Alert Level 2, establishments are allowed to operate at a maximum of 50 percent indoor venue capacity and 70 percent outdoor capacity for fully vaccinated individuals.

