﻿Parents of child laborers in Maguindanao get aid

The parents of 180 poor children in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have received cash assistance from the regional government to help address the perennial problem of child labor in the region, an official said Saturday.

Ministry of Labor and Employment (MOLE) – BARMM Minister Romeo Sema said the regional government office is committed to addressing child labor in all five regional component-provinces through the Sagip Batang Manggagawa (SBM) program.

During a ceremony held in Maguindanao on Friday, each parent received PHP20,000 in cash assistance under the initiative.

“The project is (in) consonance with the efforts of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim to address this nagging (child labor) problem,” Sema said.

He added that similar fund distribution would take place for identified recipients in the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi in the coming days. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency