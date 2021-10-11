﻿Parents, guardians can register infants for national ID

All Filipino residents from age zero can register for the Philippine Identification (PhilID) card, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

Parents and guardians, however, are not allowed to bring children aged 0 to 4 years old to registration centers.

“Yes, even babies can register for the national ID. Mothers, you can register your babies so they will not have a hard time getting an ID when they grow up,” the PSA said in a September 20 post.

Parents or guardians must bring the child’s birth certificate, which may also be presented by adults who do not have other valid IDs, for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) registration.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the PSA established online registration at https://register.philsys.gov.ph for Step 1, which involves the gathering of demographic information like name, gender, birthdate, birth place, age, permanent and current address, blood type, citizenship, and marital status.

After completing Step 1, registrants shall book an appointment for the Step 2 biometrics phase.

Iris scan, fingerprints, and front-facing photographs will be recorded at registration centers.

The Philippine Postal Corporation will deliver the national ID cards.

The entire process is free of charge.

More than 32 million Filipinos have completed the Step 2 biometrics registration as of September 24 while at least 1.9 million national ID cards have been delivered.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency