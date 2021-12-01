﻿Parañaque bettor 3rd lotto millionaire from NCR for November

MANILA – A ticket sold in Parañaque City bagged the PHP162 million jackpot prize draw of the 6/55 Grand Lotto on Monday night.

In an advisory on Tuesday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the lucky bettor guessed the winning combination of 29-42-12-41-01-35 with a jackpot of PHP162,347,069.60. The ticket was purchased in Parañaque City.

A total of 11 other bettors who guessed five out of the six winning combinations won PHP100,000 each, the PCSO said.

About 941 bettors got PHP1,500 each for getting four of the winning combinations while 20,456 bettors won PHP60 each for guessing three right combinations.

The Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

This is the eighth time this month and third from Metro Manila wherein a sole bettor bagged the jackpot prize of the state lottery’s games.

Last Saturday night (November 27), a lone bettor from Batangas, became an instant millionaire after winning the PHP5.9 million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 while on Friday night (November 26), another lone bettor from Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro bagged the jackpot prize of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 amounting to PHP378 million. On November 25, a lone bettor from Manila City bagged the PHP16-million jackpot prize of the Lotto 6/42 draw.

Last November 13, a lone bettor from Laguna became an instant millionaire after winning the PHP8.48 million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 while last Nov. 9, another bettor from Quezon City bagged the PHP15-million jackpot prize of the Super Lotto 6/49.

On November 7, another bettor from Misamis Oriental also won the PHP8.24 million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 while on Nov. 4, a sole bettor from San Carlos City, Pangasinan bagged the PHP125 million jackpot prize of the Super Lotto 6/49.

As provided in the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20-percent final tax. Once the jackpot is claimed by the winner, it would be less 20 percent. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency