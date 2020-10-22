﻿Pangasinense youth paints to deal with pandemic stress

A 20-year-old young adult here has used painting to deal with the emotional, mental, and financial stress caused by the pandemic.

Beverly Comilang, a third-year architecture student at the Pangasinan State University in Urdaneta City, said she has been drawing since she was a child but she decided to paint using acrylic to sell her artworks.

“Gusto ko po mag-ipon para sa pasukan ako na bibili ng mga gamit ko. Makakabawas na din sa gastusin sa bahay lalo na at may cancer ang Papa ko, kailangan niyang bumili ng mga gamot niya. Natigil din ang trabaho ni Papa kasi sarado ang mga construction supply stores (I wanted to save money so I could buy the things I need for school. It can reduce the financial burden at home especially that my father has cancer, he needs to buy medicine. The construction work of my father has stopped as construction supply stores were closed),” she said.

Most of her paintings were commissioned by some of their relatives and other people.

“Nakapagbigay ako ng pambayad sa kuryente at nakabili ako ng mga gamit pa para sa mas marami pang paintings at saka nakaipon din po ako (I gave payment for our electric bill, bought more materials for painting and has saved money),” she said.

Comilang said painting has also helped her mental health.

“Natulungan po ako nito sa aking mental health kasi sa halip mag-overthink ako ay nakafocus na lang ako sa ibang bagay (It helped boost my mental health because instead of overthinking, I am focused on doing other worthwhile things),” she said.

She added the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) distresses young people like her as they worry about their future, especially on how they will continue their studies under the new normal.

Comilang paints Korean-inspired drama characters in a Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ background. (Photo courtesy of Bev Comilang)

She also paints sceneries and portraits, among others. (Photo courtesy of Bev Comilang)

Comilang paints portraits, sceneries, and murals, among others.

Her “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” Korean-drama-inspired paintings are currently trending on social media.

“Tungkol sa emotional healing ang ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ series kaya napili ko ito (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay series is all about emotional healing that’s why I chose it),” she said.

Comilang admitted that the pandemic and her father having cancer for four years affected her emotionally.

“His cancer is now at stage three though he still works,” she added.

Comilang said she recently stopped accepting painting projects to focus on her studies as her classes are now in full swing.

“Tatanggap po ulit ako ng mga commissioned paintings kapag marami na po ulit akong free time (I will again accept commissioned paintings once I have free time),” she said.

The prices of Comilang’s paintings range from PHP2,000 to PHP8,000 depending on the size of the canvass.

She encouraged other people to search for their skills and talents and use these to get through this pandemic.

