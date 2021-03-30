﻿Pangasinense tops med tech licensure exam amid pandemic

Felix Jayson Magleo Vegella, a Pangasinense who topped this month’s medical technologist licensure examination (MTLE), saw the suspension last year of the test due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic as an opportunity to excel.

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency on Monday, Vegella said he could not believe his achievement and still in a state of awe after topping the board examination.

“Parang blessing in disguise yung nangyari kasi mas naging mahaba yung preparation para makapag-review (It feels like a blessing in disguise because I had enough time to review),” he said.

He was supposed to take the board examination in March 2020 but it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic that led to lockdowns all over the country.

Vegella, 21, was a graduate of Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation (VMUF) in this city.

He garnered an overwhelming average rating of 91 percent.

Vegella said prior to the examination, he heavily prepared in a bid to grab the top spot.

“I constantly read books and reviewers from my review center where I enrolled in November 2019 before the pandemic,” he said.

Vegella, who likes subjects related to sciences, said taking up medical technology was not among his first choices but was enticed to choose the program when he visited VMUF before graduating from senior high school.

“I really do not know what course to enroll but among my choices were pharmacy, chemical engineering, and things like that. I even wanted to take journalism because I also like writing,” he added.

Vegella advised other students to pursue their dreams and never be afraid of challenges they will encounter along the journey.

Vegella now plans to teach in VMUF as a way of giving back to the people who helped him achieve his goal.

