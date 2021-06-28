﻿Pangasinan town suspends work in gov’t offices on June 29

CALASIAO, Pangasinan – The municipal government is suspending work in all government offices here on Tuesday to give way to the observance of the feast of St. Peter and St. Paul.

In Executive Order No. 88 issued on Monday, Mayor Joseph Arman Bauzon said it is customary to suspend government work to give time for the people to commune in prayer and thanksgiving.

“This order covers work in all government offices under the local government unit of Calasiao,” he said.

For national government agencies, departments, bureaus, and other instrumentalities holding office in the municipality, he said the suspension of work will be under the discretion of their heads of office.

Calasiao parish’s patron saints are Saints Peter and Paul

Source: Philippines News Agency