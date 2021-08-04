﻿Pangasinan town set to roll out 25 modernized jeepneys

Some 25 units of modernized public utility jeepneys will ply the different routes in and out of this town starting November this year.

In an interview on Wednesday, Asingan municipal information officer Romel Aguilar said the units are the first batch of the 70 total units approved by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

“The manufacturer has brought to the town a demo unit so the operators may see if they wanted some alterations in the design before the 25 first units will be delivered here,” he said.

In a separate interview, Asingan Jeepney Operators & Drivers Association president Catalino Saculles said out of the 70 units, the Landbank of the Philippines (LBP) has approved 45 units.

The LBP financed the manufacturing of the jeepneys through a loan by the cooperative.

“The first 25 units will be manufactured and delivered and then after three months, if there will be the need for more units, the remaining 20 units will be produced,” he said.

The units will ply the Sta. Maria, Asingan, Urdaneta and Dagupan routes daily with 15 minutes intervals for each trip.

In a statement issued by the Asingan town Public Information Office, residents welcomed the modernized jeepneys and expressed support to the project, as well as the possibility of additional fare in exchange for comfort as they travel.

Source: Philippines News Agency