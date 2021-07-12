﻿Pangasinan town mall gets safety seal

The local government unit (LGU) of this town has awarded a safety seal certification to SM City Rosales in recognition of its compliance with the safety and health protocols against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Business Permit and Licensing Office chief and Safety Seal chairperson Minda Chavez said the mall is implementing the health and safety protocols, such as constant disinfection of the establishments, a listing of shoppers for contact tracing, ensuring physical distancing, and temperature check, among many others.

“The LGU gives this safety seal certification to encourage establishments to abide by the protocols set by the LGU and the Inter-Agency Task Force during this pandemic. This is also for the health and safety of shoppers,” she said in an interview on Monday.

SM City Rosales mall manager Herald Eleria said they are pleased with the partnership and support to their initiatives of the LGU on the implementation of safety protocols.

“We are glad they recognized our efforts,” he said in a separate interview.

Melanie Episcope, a shopper from Malasiqui town, said she felt safe going to the mall because of the strict implementation of the health safety protocols.

“Maganda rin kasi maramdaman mo safe ka at maraming tao ang pumupunta sa mga malls para makabawi na din ekonomiya natin. (This is good as I felt safe and there are now many people going to the malls, which is good for the economy of our country),” she said.

The certification is valid from June this year to January next year.

Source: Philippines News Agency