﻿Pangasinan town denies Covid-19 patient escape

The Municipal Health Office (MHO) here on Tuesday denied a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient had escaped from a quarantine facility.

In an interview, municipal health officer Dr. Larry Sarito said the alleged Covid-19 patient escapee in the town has stayed at the town’s quarantine facility since Nov. 30.

“The patient was advised to home quarantine on Nov. 19 and on Nov. 26, a swab test was done. The result was released on Nov. 29 and it was positive. The patient was to be fetched to be brought to the quarantine facility but the patient was not at home at that time,” he said.

Sarito said they are now contact tracing as part of the protocol.

In a separate interview, provincial health office chief Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa De Guzman said the patient was a close contact of a Covid-19 positive individual and was subjected to a swab test.

Source: Philippines News agency