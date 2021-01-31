﻿Pangasinan town allocates P11-M for Covid-19 vaccines

The municipal government here has allocated PHP11 million for the procurement of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration once these become available in the country.

In an interview on Friday, Mayor Noel Anthony Geslani said the local government needs approval from the provincial government before entering a tripartite agreement.

He added that the PHP11 million is just an initial allocation and the municipal government hopes to allot more funds for the measure.

“We are also relying on the allocation of the vaccine from the national government and our funding will just be an augmentation,” Geslani said.

Meanwhile, the municipal government reiterated the call to its constituents to abide by the health protocols and guidelines set to prevent the further spread of the virus in the town.

The wake for non-Covid-19 related deaths is given emphasis due to increased cases in the town attributed to people’s attendance in funeral wakes.

“We have met with funeral parlors and asked them to strictly follow and implement what is stated in the Executive Order (EO) No. 2 Series of 2021 including the limited attendance in the wake and to not give any materials to be used for gambling during funeral wakes,” Geslani said.

The EO also stated that a maximum of ten persons shall be allowed subject to wearing of face masks and face shields and daily disinfection of the place where the corpse is laid and during the internment only immediate family and the funeral parlor crew shall be allowed to join, however, immediate family members belonging to the vulnerable groups such as infants, elderly, those who are immune-compromised or with co-morbidities and pregnant women are prohibited to join.

“Funeral march must be observed by riding a vehicle ensuring that passengers have social distancing and other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Before the funeral, the family member of the deceased shall coordinate with the Barangay Officials for the details of the funeral. The barangay officials must strictly implement all the health protocols and precautionary measures during the funeral,” it added.

There shall be no funeral wake for Covid-19 positive cases, either cremated or not; their remains shall be buried within 12 hours in the burial place intended for them, the EO said.

Geslani also said there is an existing liquor ban while contact sports and videoke singing are prohibited until March 31.

“Persons allowed to enter the Municipality. With the exception of locally stranded individuals and returning overseas Filipinos only persons who are traveling for essential and indispensable reasons shall be allowed entry in the Municipality of Malasiqui,” he added.

As of January 28, Malasiqui has 59 active cases out of the total 243 cases. Of the total number, 12 have died while 172 have recovered.

