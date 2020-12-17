﻿Pangasinan residents urged to celebrate holiday season safely

With only eight days before Christmas, the Pangasinan Provincial Health Office (PHO) is urging residents to avoid crowd-gathering events, drinking sessions, and even karaoke singing amid the holiday season due to the threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In an interview on Thursday, PHO chief Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa De Guzman said Yuletide celebrations should only be attended by family members.

“We have to avoid conducting reunions, get together, alcohol drinking sessions, and singing in karaoke because of the high probability transmission of the virus,” she said.

She added that respiratory droplets of a person with Covid-19 can also infect other people, which may be possible through singing in karaoke.

“Let’s be cautious and take care of our health, take maintenance medicines regularly because viral infections such as cough and colds are very common during the cold weather that causes low immune system,” she said.

De Guzman also reminded the public to beware in preparing foods with sauces as it may quickly be spoiled

“It is important to always keep our foods fresh to prevent food poisoning during the holiday season,” she said.

Meanwhile, she warned especially those who are hypertensive and with other ailments to avoid eating fatty and salty foods and drinking alcohol to the disease from triggering.

Source: Philippines News agency