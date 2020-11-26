﻿Pangasinan remains insurgency-free: ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

The province of Pangasinan is still considered insurgency-free despite the sighting of members of the New People’s Army (NPA) that led to the ongoing pursuit operation in the mountainous terrain of this town, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said Wednesday.

In an interview, Maj. Mico Magisa, public information officer of the ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES’s Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom), said the encounter happening in the province does not necessarily mean that its insurgency-free status no longer prevails.

“Para sa perspective po namin, an encounter doesn’t mean na ang lugar ay hindi na insurgency free. Mas masasabi nga po natin na insurgency-free ang isang lugar kapag nagkaroon ng encounter lalo na kapag ang encounter na ito ay batay sa information na binigay ng mga community (On our perspective, an encounter doesn’t mean that the area is no longer insurgency-free. We could, even more, say that it is insurgency-free if there is an encounter especially if this encounter was aided with the information given by the community,” he said, adding that an area is considered insurgency-free once the rebels lost their support in the area.

Magisa said public support is crucial to the movement of rebels in the area.

“The encounter on Tuesday is a testament that the people wanted the rebels out,” he said.

He also said that the NPA attack in Sorsogon province, which coincided with the encounter in Pangasinan is isolated.

Magisa said the rebels are on a decline.

“Massive na po yung surrender and as a matter of fact, dito sa ating lugar marami pang gustong mag-surrender ang nakakarating sa amin (Surrenderees are of massive number and as a matter of fact, in our area, there are many more who wanted to surrender as the information given to us,” he added.

With the NPA forces dwindling, Magisa urged the rebels to surrender peacefully and that government forces are ready to welcome their return to the fold of the law.

He advised rebels considering surrender to approach their local leaders — barangay chairperson, or even the town’s local chief executive and the army.

He assured that surrendering rebels will be given their respective rights, and will be assisted on formalizing their surrender and availing of grants including the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP).

The ECLIP provides around PHP700,000 worth of benefits to qualified surrenderers.

They will receive immediate cash assistance worth PHP15,000 and livelihood assistance amounting to PHP50,000 upon surrender, plus government housing once they meet certain criteria, Magisa said.

“They would even get as high as PHP100,000 for every firearm they surrender depending on the quality and caliber of the firearm,” Magisa said.

He added that returnees can also be trained by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to assist them in their reintegration under Executive Order No. 70.

As of October this year, the Nolcom recorded around 301 rebel returnees. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency