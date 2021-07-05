﻿Pangasinan lass turns clothes reworking hobby into business

A clothes reworking hobby of an 18-year-old ‘fashionista’ in this town is now augmenting the medical needs of her mother as she turned it into a business.

Jannah Mae De Vera recreates clothes she bought from ‘ukay-ukay’ (pre-loved items) shops into fashionable items as she supports sustainable fashion, and sells them online.

“Nag-umpisa po akong gumawa ng sarili kong designs sa mga ukay-ukay na mga damit tapos napansin ng mga pinsan ko na magaganda ang mga designs ko at sinabihan ako na magbenta. ‘Yong mga una kong mga designs tinahi ko lang sa kamay kaya nag-ipon muna ako para makabili ng makina (I started my own designs reworking on pre-loved clothing and my cousins noticed that my designs are good and encouraged me to sell my works. My first works were only hand-sewn so I saved up so I could buy my own sewing machine),” she said in an interview over the weekend.

De Vera said she asked her parents for a small amount from the income of their sari-sari store, which was put up with the help of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) as she was identified as part of a program for child laborers in the country.

“When I was still a minor, I used to assist my cousin who worked at an ukay-ukay shop. Since I am inclined to fashion, my cousin asked me to assist customers in finding their choice of clothing, but DOLE intervened and instead gave my parents capital to start a small business,” she added.

DOLE’s project aims to contribute to the prevention and elimination of child labor by providing families of kid laborers access to decent livelihood opportunities for enhanced income.

Most interventions include counseling by their respective Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office and livelihood assistance through DOLE’s Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP)-KASAMA (Kabuhayan para sa Magulang ng Batang Manggagawa) project.

Source: Philippines News Agency