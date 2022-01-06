﻿Pangasinan firm helps restore power in ‘Odette’-hit Cebu

The Dagupan Electric Corporation (Decorp) has sent eight of its personnel and some equipment to Liloan town in Cebu to help in the immediate power restoration in the area following the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, Decorp legal counsel and spokesperson lawyer Randy Castilan said their team has been there since December 23 and is extending its stay due to the demand in the area.

“We thought at first they would be staying for a minimum of two weeks but it seems they need to extend due to the extent of the damage to the area,” he said.

Castilan said they have sent three articulated vehicles and trucks along with the eight personnel.

“This is an initiative of the private utility distribution association in the entire Philippines to give aid to our fellow utility distribution companies whose areas were devastated by a typhoon,” he added.

He said Decorp usually gives donations to disaster-stricken areas but aside from these, restoring power in the Visayas area after the typhoon is “most needed”.

Castilan said the company has already assisted in the power line repairs in Albay, Samar, Isabela, and Cagayan following the calamities that occurred in these areas in the last few years.

Angeles Electric Corporation, Iligan Light and Power Incorporated, Tarlac Electric Incorporated, and San Fernando Electric Light and Power Company are also assisting in the line repairs in the Visayas area.

Source: Philippines News Agency