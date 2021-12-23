﻿Pangasinan farmers get solar-powered irrigation project from DAR

Agrarian reform beneficiary (ARB) farmers in this town received an early Christmas gift through a solar-powered irrigation system (SPIS) project from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

In a phone interview on Wednesday, DAR provincial information officer Zarena Ann Amado said the project was turned over to the Barlo Agrarian Reform Cooperative here, which is the main ARB organization beneficiary.

“The SPIS project was worth PHP1 million and it can irrigate three up to five hectares of farmland,” Amado said.

The project is under the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support Project (CRFPSP) of the department that aims to boost the yield of farmer-beneficiaries.

“With the help of the SPIS, the production cost of our farmers will be reduced because they will no longer buy gasoline for their generator sets,” she added.

The SPIS is run by the heat from the sun as it is connected to solar panels and has a cistern that collects rainwater.

Leynard Berbenzana, one of the farmer-beneficiaries, said in a separate interview that they usually spend PHP20,000 for water irrigation for the rent of a water pump, manpower, and gasoline.

“Yung mga tanim namin, halos makulangan ng tubig noon. Noong dumating iyan (SPIS), biglang bumaba yung gastusin. Di na po kami bumibili ng gas na pang-water pump (Our crops lack water provision. Since we now have the SPIS, our expenses were reduced. We no longer buy gasoline for the water pump),” he said.

The farmers in the area usually wait for the rainy season starting June to be able to begin planting due to their crops’ need for irrigation but with the SPIS, they could plant even without the rain.

This is the second SPIS project in Pangasinan. The first one was turned over to the beneficiaries in Bani town in May this year.

