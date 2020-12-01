﻿Pangasinan farmers benefit from DAR’s solar-powered irrigation

Some 142 agrarian-reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in this town will soon benefit from the solar-powered irrigation system installed by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

Noli Bergonia, president of the Rang-Ay Upland Integrated Farmers Association Inc. (RUFAI), said the irrigation system will be a “big boost” to their high-value crops.

“The farmlands are situated in upland barangays and we needed to use water-pumps to draw water from the well to irrigate our lands but we use either gasoline or diesel. However, with the solar-powered irrigation system, we would be able to save as it does not use gas or diesel,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

Bergonia said the irrigation system was designed to provide water to a minimum of three hectares of farmland up to 10 hectares maximum.

“If there is sufficient heat from the sun, it generates more water,” he said.

The beneficiaries are thankful to DAR for the project that costs about PHP1 million.

Bergonia said the upland farmers of their organization plant eggplant, corn, bitter gourd, string beans, among others.

He added the dry-run for the solar-powered irrigation system started on Nov. 25 following its completion or installation.

In a statement, DAR Pangasinan said the irrigation system located at Barangay Dacap Norte is 95 percent complete and will soon provide an eco-friendly and sustainable source of water for the farmers’ crops.

Meanwhile, another solar-powered irrigation system is being constructed in Barangay Barlo in Mabini town.

The project is under the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support (CRFPS) project of the department.

Source: Philippines News agency