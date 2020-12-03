﻿Pangasinan, DICT vow to strengthen connectivity in province

The Pangasinan provincial government and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for a better information and communication network in the province.

“Ang order galing sa ating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ay connectivity (The order is from our President Rodrigo Duterte). We connect government to other governments – domestic and global. We connect government to business. We connect the government to the citizens. Because that is the only way to unite this country,” DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan II during the MOA signing on Wednesday.

He said access to information is now considered a right and no longer a privilege. “Kasama ‘yan sa serbisyo na kailangang ibigay ng isang responsableng pamahalaan sa lahat ng mamamayan (It is now part of the services that should be given by a responsible government to its citizens),” he added.

The MOA signed by Honasan and Governor Amado Espino III states that the provincial government of Pangasinan is committed to promote digital connectivity and provide quality information communication technology (ICT) services for its constituents as the partnership between the two also aims to strengthen the internet services through the provincial broadband network.

“Our efforts to connect the entire country through ICT begin(ning) with progressive provinces like Pangasinan under the leadership of our governor,” Honasan said.

Espino thanked the DICT secretary as well as President Duterte for bringing improved connectivity in the province.

“Please extend our gratitude to the President because through DICT the far-flung barangays, towns, and provinces needing information and internet will now have the chance,” he said.

The MOA signing was witnessed by Manaoag Mayor Kim Amador, Provincial Legal Officer Geraldine Baniqued, Provincial Accountant Arturo Soriano, Provincial Information Officer Orpheus Velasco, and Management Information Services Officer Modesto Singson.

