﻿Pangasinan dengue cases down by 53%

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) has recorded 4,217 dengue cases from January 1 to November 23 this year, a 53 percent drop from 8,950 cases tallied in the same period last year.

In an interview Thursday, PHO chief Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa De Guzman said the number of deaths due to dengue this year, however, has climbed to 14 from the 13 deaths in 2019.

She noted that the towns of Bugallon, Umingan, Dasol, and Aguilar are among the areas under their watch list because of the concentrated number of patients recorded in the said municipalities.

De Guzman said Bugallon has 265 dengue cases, higher than the 262 recorded cases last year while Umingan has 175 cases this year compared to the 153 cases in 2019 during the same period.

She urged the public to maintain clean and orderly surroundings to avoid acquiring not just dengue but other illnesses as well.

“Dengue is considered to be an all-year-round illness but it can be prevented by having a clean environment,” she said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency