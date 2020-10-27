﻿Pangasinan Covid-19 recoveries hit 1.2K

The Pangasinan Provincial Health Office (PHO) recorded a total of 1,203 recoveries from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as of Tuesday.

Governor Amado Espino III thanked the Pangasinenses and the local government units (LGUs) in the province for their cooperation in implementing the standard health protocols.

“I thank our fellow Pangasinenses for abiding in the protocols and the LGUs for their support to the projects of the provincial government,” he said during the Laging Handa Network briefing hosted by Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar.

Espino also thanked President Rodrigo Duterte and the national government as a whole for their support to the province of Pangasinan.

Mass testing by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) led by the Department of Health (DOH) was done last week.

The mass testing targets of barangay health emergency response teams (BHERTS), authorized persons outside of residence (APORs), and frontline workers.

Espino said out of the 1,500 BHERTS, APORs, and front-line workers, 10 have tested positive.

The PHO earlier said mass testing was helpful as it augmented the provincial government and LGUs’ mass testing.

Meanwhile, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año congratulated Pangasinan for the increasing number of recoveries.

“You are handling the Covid-19 situation well,” he said during the same briefing.

PHO chief Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman earlier said most of the cases in the province are asymptomatic and do not belong to the vulnerable group thus the high chances of recovering from the virus.

De Guzman attributed the recovery to the expertise, commitment, and passion of the health workers assisting and supporting the Covid-19 patients, as well as the readiness of the hospitals with equipment and medications.

She said the complications of patients with Covid-19 were mostly the causes of death among them.

“Plus risk factors like if the patient is a smoker, elderly or vulnerable, and has comorbidities, they are the ones who hardly recover,” she added.

As of 9 a.m. on Oct. 27, Pangasinan recorded a total of 1,611 confirmed cases, 1,203 of them have recovered, 346 are confined while 62 have died.

Source: Philippines News Agency