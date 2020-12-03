﻿Pangasinan city mayor reiterates protocol on funeral services

Mayor Julier Resuello has called the attention of barangay officials and funeral parlors to strictly implement and follow the protocol pertaining to funeral services amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a Facebook live on Thursday, Resuello said based on the guidelines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), interments should be attended by only up to 30 persons observing physical distancing and wearing face masks and face shields.

“Just because we have lesser cases for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), we will (not) be complacent. We should still make sure that everybody is safe,” he said.

He also urged motorcycle riders attending the interment to wear helmets and follow the IATF protocol on motorcycle riding.

“The city officials who have lost their loved ones followed the protocols. I hope the barangay officials will also do the same in implementing the guidelines. No one should be above the law,” Resuello said.

He warned funeral parlors to also abide by the guidelines set by the IATF or else face consequences.

“If proven that you have violated the set protocols, we will not renew your business permit next year,” he said

