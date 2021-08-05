﻿Pangasinan bans inbound travel from ECQ, MECQ areas

The provincial government of Pangasinan prohibits anew tourism and other inbound travel of non-authorized persons from areas under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) as part of the measures to combat the Delta variant of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In Executive Order (EO) No. 0081 issued on Wednesday, Governor Amado Espino III said the prohibition includes those coming from Gingoog City of Misamis Oriental, Iloilo Province, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro City, and the NCR Plus bubble (National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal).

He, however, said essential travels or those by Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APORs), including but not limited to frontline services, government personnel with travel orders, emergency medical cases, public transportation, and movement of cargo as designated by the Inter-Agency Task Force or the Philippine National Police, coming from any zones, will continue to be allowed in the province.

“APORs from the government shall be required to present a valid or government-issued identification card, a travel order or itinerary, and to pass symptom screening. Other APORs may present their employment certificates, travel orders, hospital referrals, and other proof of authority to travel,” he added.

Espino said a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test or rapid antigen test and other additional regulations of the destination local government unit (LGU) in their respective jurisdictions will be required from non-APORs, non-essential, and tourist travelers from other provinces.

“All persons, except APORs traveling to Pangasinan, must secure their corresponding permits from the S-PASS Travel Management System at https://s-pass.ph, and present negative RT-PCR or rapid antigen test at the border checkpoints, and when required by the LGU of destination,” he said.

Only tourists from areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) and regular general community quarantine (GCQ) shall be allowed to travel to Pangasinan for leisure purposes, he added.

“All tourists are required to register with Pangasinan Tara Na at https://pangasinan.tarana.ph/. All tourists from outside of Pangasinan shall be required to present (a) negative RT-PCR or rapid antigen test at their chosen accommodation facility and minimum public health standards are strictly observed at all times,” the EO read.

Meanwhile, non-APOR travel of Pangasinenses to destinations outside Pangasinan shall be allowed provided their return shall be subject to the same travel restrictions imposed under the EO.

The EO also covers other measures to prevent the entry and spread of the Delta variant in the province.

