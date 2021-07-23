﻿Pangasinan, 18 LGUs get P42.6-M for ASF recovery program

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has allocated PHP41.6 million for the recovery program of 18 localities and the province of Pangasinan that were affected by the outbreak of the African swine fever (ASF).

The beneficiaries of the program are the towns of Agno, Anda, Bani, Bolinao, Dasol, Infanta, Binmaley, Sual, Labrador, Lingayen, Mangatarem, Calasiao, Sta. Barbara, Mangaldan, Asingan, Natividad, Umingan, San Carlos City, including the provincial government of Pangasinan.

In an interview on Thursday, provincial assistant veterinarian Dr. Jovito Tabajeros said the local government units (LGUs) are now preparing for the ASF recovery program by cleaning and disinfecting the areas where the sentinel hogs will be placed.

He said the DA allotted over PHP38 million initial funding for the sentinel animals, while the additional PHP41.6 million was allocated for the Bantay ASF sa Barangay (BABay ASF) program.

The DA provided for the ASF test kits with reader and laboratory equipment, power sprayers, ASF responder kits, and disinfectants.

“One month for disinfection and 20 days (of) environmental swabbing to know if it is already safe to put sentinel pigs in these areas. We are targeting that by the end of August this year, we could already start with the process of sentinel (animal testing),” he said.

The beneficiaries were clustered and each cluster would be given 45 heads of hogs with feeds and vitamins, among others.

In a separate interview, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said Pangasinan is now recovering from ASF since the province has not recorded any case for more than a month.

“LGUs and hog raisers are still monitoring ASF-affected areas so that it will not spread again. This will be continuously monitored by way of introducing sentinel pigs and if the sentinel animals will no longer be affected, then the areas will be declared under the pink zone, meaning they can already sell their hogs,” he said.

Dar said the arrival of over 140,000 metric tons of imported pork in the next three months will lower the price of pork in the country.

He added they are closely monitoring the imported meat to ensure that it is ASF-free.

Meanwhile, Governor Amado Espino III thanked the national government through the DA for the assistance the province has received.

