﻿Panelo extends condolences to Trillanes family

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo on Sunday extended condolences to the family of former Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV over the passing of his mother, Estelita Fuentes Trillanes.

Trillanes announced the passing of his mother in a tweet on Aug. 6, which was also his 50th birthday.

“My sincere condolences to former Senator Trillanes for the passing of [his] mother. The demise of a parent is a painful loss to every child who grew up under the loving guidance and nurtureship of the departed loved one,” Panelo said in a press statement.

He also offered prayers for Estelita Fuentes Trillanes.

“I know how it feels to lose a beloved mother. I pray for the eternal repose of her soul and may the perpetual light shine upon her,” he added.

In a tweet, Trillanes said his 87-year-old mother died of complications of Parkinson’s disease.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of our beloved mother, Mrs. Estelita Fuentes Trillanes,” said.

In his tweet, he also shared a photo of what appears to be his Philippine Military Academy graduation, where he was accompanied by his parents and siblings.

Estelita Fuentes Trillanes was married to retired Navy Captain Antonio Trillanes Sr.

Former senator Trillanes is one of four children of the couple.

