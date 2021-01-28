﻿Panelo backs limited F2F classes for medical programs

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo on Wednesday expressed support for President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to allow limited face-to-face (F2F) classes for students of medicine and allied health sciences.

In his commentary show Counterpoint aired on state-run PTV-4, Panelo said students of medicine and allied health sciences need a practical application of their lessons rather than just learning by theory.

“Ito ay para lalong maganda naman yung pagtuturo kasi iba siyempre pag doktor. Kunwari sa operasyon, paano ka magtuturo ng opersasyon, makikita mo yung actual kung hindi kayo face-to-face (This is so that they would be taught better it’s different if you’re going to be a doctor. For example, in an operation, how can you teach them how to operate, you need to see it in actual),” he said.

Since doctors and other healthcare professionals always practice health protocols even before the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, he said it should not be a problem teaching it to students.

“Kahit wala pa namang Covid dati na silang mga naka-mask, dati na silang mga nakatakip yung buong katawan nila so walang problema dun (Even before Covid they were already wearing masks, they already cover their bodies, so I don’t see a problem with that),” he added.

Panelo also pointed out that the University of the Philippines’ College of Medicine has resumed its F2F clinical internship at the UP-Philippine General Hospital (PGH).

The Association of Philippine Medical Colleges gave out a directive to pull medical interns out of all hospitals in Metro Manila last Mar.14, 2020.

However, over 100 interns at the PGH volunteered to go back on-duty to help the patients and the remaining healthcare workers in the hospital.

Last month, Duterte approved the plan of the Department of Education (DepEd) to pilot F2F classes in select schools in areas with low risk of infection.

He eventually withdrew the plan after a new strain of Covid-19, which was allegedly more infectious, has been detected in the United Kingdom (UK) and has already been reported in other neighboring countries.

‘Barest minimum’

Following reports that the new United Kingdom (UK) variant of coronavirus was recently found in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Panelo reminded the public to continue observing health and safety protocols to stop the spread of the virus “to the barest minimum.”

“What is important is ma-istop na natin yang spread na ‘yan to the barest minimum para makabalik na tayo sa dati nating ginagawa ng di nagsusuot ng PPE (personal protective equipment). Although nakasanayan na natin (we stop the spread to the barest minimum so that we can go back to what are doing before when we don’t need to use personal protective equipment. Although we have gotten used to using them already),” he said.

Panelo encouraged the public to embrace the new normal, adding that wearing PPE should come naturally by now.

“Pag sanay na kayo kasi, parang (When you become used to it it’s almost like it’s) part of your face na. Di niyo na mapapansin (You wouldn’t notice it anymore). Embrace the new circumstances,” he said.

On Wednesday, health authorities reported 140 new Covid-19 recoveries, increasing the total recoveries to 475,542.

The Department of Health also logged 2,245 new cases, bringing the country’s active cases to 32,384, and 95 new fatalities that brought the death toll to 10,481.

