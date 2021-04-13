﻿Pandemic front-liners reflect WWII heroes’ valor: Velasco

MANILA – House of Representatives Speaker Lord Allan Velasco on Friday honored the heroism of all health front-liners in the battle against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as the country commemorates Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor).

Velasco likened the bravery and courage of health care workers to that of the war veterans who bravely and selflessly fought for peace during World War II.

“Today, we see the bravery and courage of our war veterans among our health care workers who are putting their lives on the line to help and save our countrymen from the ongoing Covid-19 crisis,” he said.

Velasco urged the public to stay at home and strictly observe established health and safety protocols as a way of honoring the front-liners and reciprocating their hard work and dedication.

He also highlighted the need for the government to ensure the timely release of the medical front-liners’ essential pay and benefits due them, reflecting the health hazards and other challenges they confront amid the pandemic.

“As we pay tribute to the men and women who defended the country during the Second World War amid a raging public health and economic crisis, it is only fitting that we also give utmost respect and gratitude to our courageous front-liners, our modern-day heroes in this battle against the coronavirus,” Velasco said.

Executive Order 203, signed in 1987, declares April 9 of every year as Araw ng Kagitingan to honor the thousands of Filipino and American forces who fought for freedom and democracy. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency