﻿Pampanga’s vax storage, freezers ready ahead of July delivery

Governor Dennis Pineda inspected on Friday a cold storage facility that will keep the first batch of 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine purchased by the provincial government.

The Provincial Vaccine Cold Storage Facility, which houses six freezers, is located at the Provincial Engineer’s Office Compound in Barangay Sindalan.

Provincial administrator Charlie Chua said the freezers’ temperatures are set according to the brands of the vaccine.

“Four freezers can keep an average of 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca. Another freezer can hold 51,030 doses of Pfizer and the other one can store 5,240 vials of Moderna or up to 48,960 vials of Sinovac,” Chua said in media interview.

He added that the second batch also consists of 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca.

The governor said local governments can use the storage for their vaccine supplies.

Pineda said the AstraZeneca vaccines are scheduled to arrive in the province between June and July 2021.

Coming in two doses, AstraZeneca vaccines are to be injected at no cost to 300,000 individuals among them health workers, essential workers, and senior citizens.

The vaccination will be done in private hospitals and the provincial government’s 10 district hospitals.

Those hospitals will also monitor the recipients’ reactions to the vaccine, he said.

Pineda added that more doses would be purchased so that more residents have anti-bodies against SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), which has killed 438 people and infected 7,161 others in the province as of March 3.

He said the national government has allocated to Pampanga a share of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines donations through the Jose. B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital.

“Magpabakuna po tayo. Proteksyon po natin ito at ng ating pamilya laban sa Covid-19 (Let’s get vaccinated. This is ours and our family’s protection against Covid-19),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency