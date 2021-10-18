﻿Pampanga’s ‘tocino’ magnate dies at 84

The founder of Pampanga’s Best, a well-known brand of pork “tocino” and other processed meat products, died as a result of renal failure at the age of 84 on Sunday, it was announced on Monday.

“With deepest sorrow, unceasing gratitude and unwavering faith in our Lord Jesus Christ, our family announces the passing of our beloved matriach, Mrs. Leticia Lolita Olalia Hizon,” Angelica Hizon Pierson, a daughter of the deceased, said in a social media post.

Hizon, who was known to many as “Apung Lolet”, was an educator by profession and the inventor of the traditional Kapampangan “pindang” or fermented pork called “tocino”, which has become a favorite viand for breakfast by many Filipinos.

Her tocino business story started when her neighbor, who was a meat vendor, asked for help about unsold pork.

Hizon came up with a formula to cure the meat and eventually refined the formula and processing procedures, which gave birth to Pampanga’s Best Tocino.

For Apung Lolet, the secret behind the success of Pampanga’s Best is the guiding light of the Divine Providence.

Hizon was also a known philanthropist.

She financially supported the campaign of priest-turned-politician, Pampanga Governor Eddie Panlilio, in the 2017 polls.

Pampanga’s Best Inc., a multi-million meat processing corporation, is operated by the Hizon couple and their 12 children.

It manufactures 11 core products – tocino, hotdogs, longaniza, ham, bacon, tapa, burger patties, corned beef, embotido, barbecue, and chicken nuggets.

