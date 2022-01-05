﻿Pampanga town mayor tests positive for Covid-19 anew

The mayor of Candaba town, this province disclosed on Tuesday that he again tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a post on social media, Mayor Rene Maglanque said he submitted himself for an antigen test on Monday, and took a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test immediately after at the GreenCity Medical Center here to confirm the positive result.

Maglanque said he started experiencing fever, cough, cold, and diarrhea on New Year’s Day, prompting him to get tested.

“Sinisigurado ko po sa inyo, aking mga kababayan na nasa maayos na pakiramdam ang inyong lingkod at sa patnubay ng ating Poong Maykapal, ito po ay malalampasan ko at ng ating bayan. Patuloy po ang serbisyo sa ating munisipyo (I want to assure you and our townmates that your servant is in a stable condition and through the guidance of our Almighty, I will surpass this. The delivery of services in our municipal hall continues),” he said.

The mayor urged his constituents to continuously follow the minimum public health standards to avoid contracting the virus.

Maglanque said he immediately ordered the preparation of the isolation facilities and the Covid-19 ward at the Candaba Infirmary, and the procurement of medicines and antigen kits in preparation for the possible surge of Covid-19 cases in his town.

“Mag-ingat tayong lahat at ipagdasal natin ang kalusugan ng bawat Candabeño (Let us all take extra caution and pray for the health of every Candabeño),” he added.

Maglanque first contracted the virus in July 2020.

