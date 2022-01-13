﻿Pampanga mayors urged to conduct drive-thru vaccination

Governor Dennis Pineda on Wednesday called on the local officials here to conduct a drive-thru vaccination program in their respective localities as part of their efforts to curb the rising cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Pineda cited the need to bring down the vaccination program at the municipal level via drive-thru for the safety and convenience of the residents, particularly the senior citizens and those with comorbidities.

“Nakikiusap po ako sa mga mayors natin na kung pwedeng mag-conduct ng mga drive-thru for vaccination, especially booster shots para sa mga senior citizens na nahihirapan na mag-stay sa mga vaccination areas sa haba ng pila at natatakot sila na baka ma-infect sila. One thing rin para bumilis is yung drive-thru (I am appealing to our mayors to conduct drive-thru vaccination, especially booster shots for our senior citizens who are having difficulties in staying at the vaccination areas due to long queue and they are afraid that they might get infect. One thing is to make it faster is through drive-thru),” Pineda said in an interview.

At present, the provincial government is conducting a drive-thru booster vaccination in the province’s isolation facilities.

Aside from this, the provincial government also rolled out on Tuesday the administration of booster shots for fully vaccinated individuals at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Pineda called on those still unvaccinated residents to get inoculated for their protection as well as their families against Covid-19.

He said the Department of Health has assured of a sufficient supply of vaccines for the first dose, second dose, and booster shot.

Based on the report of the Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit as of January 11, there are 435 new reported Covid-19 infections in the province, bringing the total active cases to 2,474.

The number of confirmed cases totaled 64,379 while those who recovered from the dreaded disease reached 59,117. On the other hand, the total number of deaths is 2,788.

Source: Philippines News Agency