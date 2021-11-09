﻿Pampanga homemakers tapped for DOLE employment program

Female workers displaced by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic in Pampanga will be employed for over two weeks under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

In a statement on Saturday, the DOLE said 1,300 homemakers will work for 15 days for a salary of PHP6,300

Secretary Silvestre Bello III met with the “Nanay Community Workers” beneficiaries at Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando City in Pampanga on Thursday.

They come from different villages all over the province and serve as volunteers for information dissemination and response on health, peace and order, natural disaster, and educational issues.

Bello advised the TUPAD workers to use the assistance wisely.

“We are here to deliver the government’s services closer to you. As President Duterte always reminds us, this is the people’s money and we have to give it to you. In return, please use your salaries wisely,” he told the beneficiaries.

Bello also committed to helping the Kapampangan ambulant vendors through the “Negosyo sa Kariton” (Nego-Kart) while members of the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) community can be part of the Bikecination Project, where bicycle units and Android phones with PHP5,000 load will be distributed as an alternative source of income of informal sector workers or their next of kin under the A4 category as long as they have completed their doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“This is one incentive to encourage our workers to get vaccinated and to help in the country’s fight against this pandemic,” he added.

On Saturday, over 500 worker-beneficiaries also received their TUPAD salary in San Ildefonso, Bulacan from Bello and DOLE and local officials.

