﻿Pampanga cops seize loose firearms, arrest two

Two suspects yielded firearms and ammunition in a police operation in Floridablanca town on Friday.

Confiscated from the suspects, identified as Lorenzo Baluyut and Rustico Fernando, both from Barangay Gutad, were one caliber .45 pistol with chamber and magazine loaded with seven pieces of live ammunition, one sling bag containing one magazine for a caliber .45 with 10 pieces of live ammunition, one bullet container box with 38 pieces of live ammunition for a caliber .45 pistol, and one caliber .22 air rifle.

“The accomplishment only proved that we are serious in cracking down on loose firearms in the region,” Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, director of the Police Regional Office 3 (Central Luzon), said in an interview.

Source: Philippines News Agency