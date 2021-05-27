﻿Pampanga capital ramps up vaccination for seniors

The City Health Office (CHO) here is ramping up efforts to inoculate more than 40,000 senior citizens against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) .

A total of 8,479 seniors, who belong to the A2 priority group, have already received vaccines from March 25 to May 25. Of this figure, a total of 1,605 are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Iris Rose Muñoz, National Immunization Program (NIP) manager, said Thursday since they started to go full blast by deploying 12 vaccinators and more than a hundred staff, the CHO recorded on May 24 the highest number of inoculated seniors, reaching 1,260 in eight hours.

Meanwhile, the CHO urged the elderly to comply with the pre-registration and registration process to avoid conflict and further delays in the vaccination site.

“For our seniors, huwag po tayong susugod dito kapag hindi po tayo naka-schedule. Pinapakiusap lang po sana namin na maghintay sa text o tawag ng inyong schedule para maiwasan po yung pagdagsa ng mga tao. Pangalawa po, follow pa rin po natin yung minimum health standards natin lalo na yung physical distancing habang nakapila. And sana bago pumunta dito sa vaccination site, kumain na at uminom na po ng gamot (For our seniors, let’s not come when we are not scheduled. Please wait for the text or call of your schedule to avoid the influx of people. Secondly, let us still follow the minimum health standards, especially the physical distancing while queuing. And before going to the vaccination site, eat first and take medicine),” Muñoz said.

Since the first day of its inoculation rollout, the CHO has not recorded any adverse effects or allergies among the vaccinated residents apart from the usual flu-like side effects such as fever, headache, and pain in the injection site that may last two to three days.

Muñoz said the CHO will conduct another vaccination activity on May 28 with a target of 1,300 senior citizens.

As of May 26, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city is 4,726 with 621 active cases. The total number of recoveries is 3,957 while the death tally is 148.

Source: Philippines News Agency