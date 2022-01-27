﻿Pampanga capital puts up vax sites in villages

The city government here has put up coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination sites in some barangays for easy access of the residents and to decongest the major inoculation sites.

Through the City Health Office (CHO), the village-based vaccination drive was placed in covered courts, barangay health centers, and other public areas.

City Health Officer-in-Charge, Dr. Carlos Mercado, said Wednesday the move is part of the city’s efforts to ramp up its Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

“Kaya natin ibinaba dito sa barangay para mapabilis at mapadali ang ating pagbabakuna (We are bringing it down to the villages to hasten the inoculation),” Mercado said in a social media post.

However, he said only first doses and booster shots will be given in the barangays while second doses will still be administered in the city’s “mega vaccination sites” located at Heroes Hall, Our Lady of Fatima University, Robinsons Starmills Pampanga, SM City Telabastagan, and Waltermart.

Mercado added that the barangay-based vaccination will be open until January 28.

A total of 241,642 residents of this capital city have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 214,874 others were fully vaccinated. The target eligible population is 242,102.

Those who received booster shots, on the other hand, totaled 26,123 individuals.

As of January 25, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city is 13,782 with 1,723 active cases.

The total number of recoveries is 11,726, while the death tally is 333.

Source: Philippines News Agency