﻿Pampanga capital inoculates 12K in first 2 days of vax campaign

A total of 12,720 individuals were vaccinated against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the first two days of the three-day national vaccination drive here.

Data from the City Health Office (CHO) showed that on November 29 and 30, the city inoculated 6,878 and 5,842 individuals, respectively, higher than its daily target of 5,670.

The report was shared with Mayor Edwin Santiago, along with Yohannes Getahun of the World Health Organization and Charlie Sanchez of the Department of Health (DOH), who witnessed the last day of the national vaccination drive on Wednesday at the Heroes Hall here.

The visitors were assisted by Dr. Carlos Mercado, City Health Office chief, and Dr. Jaira Natividad, City Rural Health Physician and Heroes Hall vaccination center supervisor.

The three key officials thanked the vaccinees for supporting the government’s drive in ensuring population protection against Covid-19.

The latest vaccination activities brought the city’s total vaccinated individuals to 217,795 for the first dose and the 166,098 who got fully-vaccinated as of November 30.

Meanwhile, the city recorded zero Covid-19 active cases for the past three days starting November 29.

In total, there are only 13 active cases in the city.

Meanwhile, eight new recoveries were reported, bringing the total number to 10,942 out of the total 11,282 infections.

Despite the declining number of cases, the city government reminded the Fernandinos to comply with the minimum health standards.

“Panatilihin po natin ang kaligtasan at sumunod sa mga tagubilin ng Department of Health (DOH) at ng national at local government (Let us keep safe and follow the reminders of the Department of Health and the national and local government),” Santiago said in social media post.

Source: Philippines News Agency