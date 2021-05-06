﻿Pampanga bishop removes priest accused of illicit ‘affair’

The Archdiocese of San Fernando in Pampanga on Thursday has removed a priest who was accused of having an affair with a married woman from his parish.

In a circular letter, Archbishop Florentino Lavarias said the decision to remove the clergy member, who was not identified, is just a preliminary move.

“In the meantime, given the sensitive nature of the matter, and as a preliminary move, the Archdiocese has resolved to remove the priest from his parish assignment,” he added.

Lavarias also said he reserves the right to take appropriate actions to ensure a thorough investigation of the matter.

“Regarding the recent issue involving a priest of the Archdiocese and the affected family, I want to assure the faithful that the Office of the Roman Catholic Archbishop of San Fernando (RCASF) continues to reach out to the parties concerned to have a better appreciation of the situational canvass, with the ultimate objective of seeking the truth and offering pastoral guidance and support,” it added.

At the same time, Lavarias urged the public for prayers and to respect the privacy of the parties involved.

“As I invite everybody to respond with introspective concern and earnest prayers, may I also kindly implore all of us to please respect the privacy, identity, and rights of the parties concerned, especially as they seek to deal with this sensitive and complex issue with divine guidance and in the most Christian way possible,” he said.

The issue stemmed from a video where a furious man was seen confronting his wife and the priest which went viral on video platform Youtube

Source: Philippines News Agency