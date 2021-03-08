﻿Palawan begins rollout of anti-Covid vax for front-liners

The medical center chief of the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) became the first front-liner in this city to receive on Sunday the Sinovac vaccine, which is part of the 600,000 doses donated by the Chinese government to the country.

Dr. Melecio Dy led some 35 health workers of the ONP in the vaccination rollout during the launching here of the “RESBAKUNA: Kasangga ng Bida” program of the Department of Health (DOH).

They are part of the 698 hospital workers who had listed their names for inoculation, he said. A total of 1,218 doses of the vaccines had been allocated to the ONP.

“Welcome to the first day of our Covid-19 immunization, and this is the rollout of the initiatives of the government in making use of what we have now. This is simultaneously being held, and we are fortunate that Palawan is one of the targets that were given the vaccines,” Dy said during the short program held for the rollout.

Puerto Princesa and the province of Palawan’s share of 5,260 anti-Covid-19 vaccines for front-liners were transported to the city last Friday, escorted by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea via a Philippine Air Force aircraft.

Dr. Ricardo Panganiban, chief of the Puerto Princesa City Health Office (CHO), expressed gladness that a year after the advent of the coronavirus disease pandemic, a vaccine is now available for front-liners who can now be protected while remaining in the forefront of the fight to save lives.

“It’s been a year since our problem in Covid-19 started. I thank the front-liners of the Ospital ng Palawan, I salute you, thank you for your dedication, especially in helping the people of Puerto Princesa who come here in our hospital through the leadership of Dr. Dy,” Panganiban said.

He said the vaccination against the dreaded disease is a big step towards ending the pandemic.

Panganiban also said aside from the ONP, the initial delivery of Sinovac vaccines is intended for front-liners in other hospitals in this city, namely the Adventist Hospital Palawan, MMG-PPC Cooperative Hospital, and the military hospital inside the Western Command headquarters.

