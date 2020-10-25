﻿Palaces wishes Robredo ‘good health’ as she undergoes quarantine

Malacañang on Sunday wished Vice President Leni Robredo “good health” after she revealed that she was exposed to a person who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“We wish her good health,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

During her regular radio program, Robredo bared that she and some of her staff are undergoing isolation after exposure to a Covid-19 positive patient last week.

She also posted the news on her personal Facebook account.

“On Friday morning, we learned that someone, my chief of staff and I had very close contact with, tested positive for Covid. Following protocols, we decided to do self-quarantine beginning Friday until we get a swab test,” she said.

According to Robredo, she has not felt any symptoms of the respiratory disease.

She said her meetings and other activities will be held virtually for the meantime.

This is not the first time Robredo was exposed to the virus.

In July, Robredo’s office temporarily suspended operations after some staffers contracted Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Robredo described last week as a “blockbuster” citing activities her office took part including turnover of projects in Maguindanao, Negros Oriental, and Albay and a turnover of testing kits to Iloilo province and Iloilo City.

As of Sunday, the Philippines logged 370,028 confirmed Covid-19 cases including 6,977 deaths and 328,036 recoveries.

Source: Philippines News agency