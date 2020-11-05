﻿Palace welcomes report citing PH as 12th safest country

Malacañang on Wednesday welcomed the recognition of the Philippines as among the Top 50 safest countries in the world based on the 2020 Global Law and Order Report by international analytics firm Gallup.

In a press briefing from Virac, Catanduanes, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque is grateful that the Duterte administration’s efforts to ensure a safe and progressive country are being acknowledged.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami sa ating taong-bayan at kahit papaano po kinilala po nila yung priyoridad ng ating Pangulo na panatilihin talaga ang peace and order sa ating lipunan (We are grateful to our people, somehow they recognized the priority of our President to really maintain peace and order in our society),” he said.

He said the report is proof that the administration prioritizes the safety and welfare of all Filipinos.

“Ito pong kumpiyansa na binigay ninyo sa pamamagitan ng survey na ito ay patunay na patuloy po tayong nagsusulong na maibalik po talaga ang peace and order sa ating komunidad (This confidence that you have given through this survey is proof that we continue to push for the restoration of peace and order in our communities),” he added.

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) earlier welcomed the results of a recently published study, noting that peace is a “shared responsibility among all stakeholders.”

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. said current gains in peace and security are due to the “collective efforts of the government and the public.”

“We are glad to be recognized as among the safest countries in the world. Thanks to our law enforcers, peace workers, and everyone who has made a commitment to peace, we are moving forward as a peaceful, progressive and resilient nation,” Galvez said.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier vowed to pursue a tougher anti-illegal drugs campaign and anti-insurgency drive in the last two years of his term.

In the 2020 Global Law and Order Report by Gallup, the Philippines ranked 12th among the 144 countries surveyed in 2019.

The Philippines got a score of 84 and is tied with Australia, New Zealand, Poland, and Serbia.

It is also higher than the 82 index score for the world in 2019 by the global analytics firm.

Singapore topped the Gallup poll with 97 global index score. Southeast Asian neighbors Indonesia (89), Vietnam (86), Malaysia (83), and Myanmar (82) also made it to the Top 50 list.

The 2020 Global Law and Order Report based its scores on the answers of nearly 175,000 adults in 144 countries and areas in 2019.

The poll gave out four questions to the respondents which asked about their confidence in their area/city’s police force, safety on walking alone at night in the city/area where they live, stolen money/property from them or other household member in the past 12 months, and being assaulted or mugged in the past 12 months.

Source: Philippines News Agency