﻿Palace urges Congress anew to pass anti-endo bill

Malacañang on Monday appealed anew to Congress to pass the bill that seeks to institutionalize the right to security of tenure of the government’s and private sector’s casual and contractual employees.

In his regular Palace briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Senate Bill No. 1826, otherwise known as the proposed Security of Tenure and End of Endo Act continues to be an administration bill.

The anti-endo bill has also been certified by President Rodrigo Duterte as urgent, he said.

“But we leave it to Congress because, unfortunately, no amount of certification can lead to an enactment of the law if the wisdom of Congress is otherwise,” he added.

The measure seeks to provide civil service eligibility and permanent appointment to contractual, job order, and casual government employees who have served for substantial periods of time.

“We continue to appeal to Congress to pass this anti-endo law as the term of the President ends,” Roque said.

Citing the 1987 Constitution, the authors of the bill have highlighted a must for the State to protect the security of tenure of each employee, which applies to both the public and private sectors.

Source: Philippines News Agency