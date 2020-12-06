﻿Palace says supposed lockdown from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3 fake news

– Malacañang on Sunday tagged as “fake news” the rumors that the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from Dec. 23, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque denied that there have been any changes to the quarantine classifications announced by President Rodrigo Duterte last Nov. 30.

Duterte earlier announced that Metro Manila, the provinces of Batangas and Lanao del Sur, Davao del Norte and cities of Iloilo, Tacloban, Iligan, and Davao will remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) until Dec. 31.

The rest of the country will be under the least stringent modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles urged the public to be responsible in sharing information online.

“Alamin ang totoo. Huwag maniwala at huwag po magkalat ng fake news lalo na ngayong panahon. Patuloy lang po tayo maging responsable sa sarili at sa pamilya (Know the truth. Don’t believe and don’t spread fake news especially during this time. Let’s continue being responsible for ourselves and our family),” he said.

National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 spokesperson retired Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., in a separate statement, advised the public to verify sources before believing in them.

“Everyone is strongly advised not to believe news or information coming from unverified sources. Please ensure you verify or ask authorities or trusted organizations about the veracity of such information before believing and passing it around. Let us not be instruments of fake news distribution and help our fellow kababayans (citizens),” he said.

The Department of Health (DOH) has repeatedly advised the public to observe minimum public health standards during the holidays.

Currently, hosting and attending large in-person gatherings and even traveling is not advised amid the prevailing pandemic.

DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire has urged the public to consider modifying their Christmas activities or resorting to virtual activities to mitigate the spread of the virus, particularly in enclosed spaces and with an exceeding number of attendees from the recommended limit.

She recommended getting together exclusively with household members and virtual gathering with those not residing in the same house as most infections are made through close contact and prolonged exposure.

