﻿Palace renews call for world leaders to act on climate change

Amid the hot and humid weather being experienced in most parts of the country, Malacañang on Thursday renewed its call for world leaders to act on reducing emissions in the fight against climate change.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made this remark after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the hot days that the country has been experiencing lately are expected to continue in the coming days.

“Kasama na ‘yan diyan sa adbokasiya ni Presidente na tawagin ang atensyon ng daigdig dito sa climate change ‘no, sa global warming (It is part of the President’s advocacy to bring attention to the world about climate change or global warming),” he said in a Palace press briefing.

Roque emphasized the need to cut down greenhouse gas emissions.

“At importante po na talagang ma-control ang ating mga carbon dioxide emission dahil ito yung dahilan kung bakit tayo nagkakaroon tayo ng extreme weather gaya ng matinding init (It is important to control our carbon dioxide emission because this is the reason why we experience extreme weather like intense heat),” he added.

On World Earth Day last April 22, President Rodrigo Duterte called on Filipinos to join government efforts to achieve a “climate-smart” Philippines amid the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Duterte stressed the importance of joining government projects and programs pushing for a greener Philippines.

“As we recover from the adverse effects of Covid-19 pandemic on our lives and economy, let us always bear in mind that a healthy nation is anchored on a healthy and sound natural environment,” he added.

Duterte, in a speech at the High-Level Debate of the 75th United Nations General Assembly, said it is just as important to address climate change as urgently as the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The same urgency needed to fight Covid-19 is needed to address the climate crisis. This is a global challenge that has worsened existing inequalities and vulnerabilities from within and between nations,” he said.

In 2017, Duterte signed the Paris Agreement which aims to reduce the emission of gases that contribute to global warming.

The Philippines earlier pledged a 70-percent cut in emissions by 2030.

PAGASA said Dagupan City has so far recorded this year’s highest heat index of 49 degrees Celsius last May 3 and 46 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Source: Philippines News Agency