﻿Palace releases list of holidays for 2022

Malacañang on Friday released the list of regular and special working and non-working days for 2022.

The list, contained in Proclamation 1236 that was inked by President Rodrigo Duterte on October 29, takes effect “immediately.”

The following days are declared as holidays for 2022:

Regular Holidays

January 1 (Saturday) – New Year’s Day

April 9 (Saturday) – Araw ng Kagitingan

April 14 – Maundy Thursday

April 15 – Good Friday

May 1 (Sunday) – Labor Day

June 12 (Sunday) – Independence Day

August 29 (last Monday of August) – National Heroes Day

November 30 (Wednesday) – Bonifacio Day

December 25 (Sunday) – Christmas Day

December 30 (Friday) – Rizal Day

Special Non-Working Days

February 1 (Tuesday) – Chinese New Year

February 25 (Friday) – EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary

April 16 – Black Saturday

August 21 (Sunday) – Ninoy Aquino Day

November 1 (Tuesday) – All Saints’ Day

December 8 (Thursday) – Feast of the Immaculate Concepcion of Mary

Meanwhile, November 2 (All Souls’ Day), December 24 (Christmas Eve), and December 31 (Last Day of the Year) are declared special working days.

Proclamation 1236 declares Feb. 1, 2022 as a special non-working day because Chinese nationals worldwide celebrate Chinese New Year, which is “one of the most revered and festive events celebrated, not only in China but also in the Philippines.”

The proclamation also states that the commemoration of the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution on Feb. 25, 2022, is vital because it “restored democracy and ushered political, social and economic reforms in the country.”

It also provides that Black Saturday, which falls on April 16, 2022, has been traditionally declared as a special non-working day nationwide, in observance of Holy Week that is “one of the most cherished traditions of our predominantly Catholic people.”

Under Proclamation 1236, December 8 of every year is celebrated as a special non-working holiday in the entire country to commemorate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, as provided under Republic Act 10966 signed by Duterte on Dec. 28, 2017.

November 2, December 24, and December 31, which were usually declared special non-working days, have been declared special working days to “encourage economic productivity by, among others, minimizing work disruption and commemorating some special holidays as special working days instead,” according to the proclamation.

The proclamation says declaring November 2, December 24, and December 31 as special working days would help the country recover from the adverse economic impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of the Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha will be issued after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined, in the accordance with the Islamic calendar or the lunar calendar, or upon Islamic astronomical calculations, whichever is possible or convenient.

Proclamation 1236 must be published in a newspaper of general circulation.

Source: Philippines News Agency