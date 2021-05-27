﻿Palace orders Cebu-bound int’l flights diverted to NAIA

Malacañang on Thursday directed all concerned government agencies to divert all international flights from Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from May 29 to June 5.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea issued the memorandum based on the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) and in pursuit of the national interest in preventing the further spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“All international flights bound for the Mactan-Cebu International Airport shall be diverted to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport effective 0001H of 29 May 2021 until 235H of 05 June 2021,” the memorandum read.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr), through its attached agencies, and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) are directed to ensure the smooth diversion of inbound flights.

The memo also urges concerned agencies to enforce the current testing and quarantine protocols approved and issued by IATF-EID applicable to inbound international travelers in all ports of entry, regardless of any specific protocols that may be issued by local government units (LGUs) to the contrary.

Heads of departments shall ensure that all offices and instrumentalities under or attached to their departments abide by this directive, while the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) shall enforce compliance with respect to LGUs.

During a pre-recorded Cabinet meeting, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said they were closely monitoring the situation in Visayas and Mindanao, which have once again been flagged for the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

“Nagpapakita ang Visayas ng pagtaas kung saan Region 6 ang may pinakamabilis na pagtaas lalong lalo na po ang siyudad ng Iloilo at ganun din sa Mindanao, Regions 9 and 10 ang may pinakamalaking itinaas habang tumataas din ang natitirang rehiyon (Visayas is showing a rise in cases with Region 6 having the fastest increase especially in Iloilo City. And also in Mindanao, Regions 9 and 10 recorded the biggest increase, while the cases in other regions are also rising),” he added.

On Thursday, the Philippines recorded 6,483 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the country’s total cases to over 1.2 million.

Source: Philippines News Agency