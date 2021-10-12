﻿Palace official expects downgrade of NCR alert level

There is a high probability that the current Alert Level 4 status of the National Capital Region (NCR) will be downgraded, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday.

The government piloted the implementation of the granular lockdown and quarantine alert level system in NCR on September 16.

“I would say, it’s a high chance of a lowering of alert level,” Roque said in his Palace briefing, noting the possibility of an Alert Level 3 by October 15. “For the first time po in many many months, ang Metro Manila po ay nasa (Metro Manila is under) moderate risk and that is also a factor to consider in lowering quarantine classification.”

Roque added the final decision will be made by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

The OCTA Research Group reported that the Covid-19 reproduction number in NCR has decreased to 0.99 and continued to show signs of improvement.

OCTA Research Group Fellow Guido David said in a television interview on September 23 that the reproduction number was at 1.03 from September 15 to 21.

With the new system, the IATF expanded by 10 percent the allowable indoor capacities of dine-in services, in-person religious services, and personal care services in areas under Level 4 for fully vaccinated individuals.

Fitness studios and gyms at a limited 20-percent capacity were also opened to patrons who have completed their Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Source: Philippines News Agency